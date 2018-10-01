‘Assassin’s Creed’ Multiplayer Could Return, Says Ubisoft

It’s been a few years since we’ve seen multiplayer in Assassin’s Creed games. Sure, Black Flag had a good amount of it, along with Assassin’s Creed III and earlier games like Revelations and Brotherhood. But lately, Ubisoft has focused more on massive single player adventure. However, that might change in the future, considering the landscape of competitive games.

Ubisoft chief creative officer Serge Hascoet recently spoke to Game Informer about all things Assassin’s Creed on the eve of Odyssey making its release this week. He’s obviously proud of the things the team has done on the game, but when asked about how the series could evolve in the future, multiplayer managed to come up in the discussion.

“We have many technologies, so it’s case by case, but Assassin’s Creed has no multiplayer mode, and that is very important for the social aspect of gaming, so we are looking for that,” he explained.

He didn’t go into detail, like talking about if multiplayer would be presented as it’s been done in the past, or perhaps an entirely different way that Assassin’s Creed fans haven’t seen before. But it sounds like Ubisoft is giving it consideration for the future, though it’ll probably be a good while before the next Creed game is announced, considering that Odyssey has been built with long-term replay value in mind, between the length of its general quest and its impressive line-up of downloadable content.

Some players have felt that Assassin’s Creed multiplayer has been gimmicky at best, although others have loved the idea of hunting down key targets on a map and getting the proper credit for it. And obviously co-op has potential as well, though we haven’t actively seen it in action since the days of Unity a few years back.

It’s unlikely we’ll see some aspect of multiplayer added to Odyssey, unless the developers can figure out some kind of “arena mode” for the game, which…actually doesn’t sound half bad. But, for now, focus is on single player, though that could change sometime in the future. We’ll see how it goes a few months from now.

For the time being, though, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is well worth the journey, based on the review we posted earlier today. You can get it starting on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you buy one of the special editions of the game, however, you can start playing tomorrow, October 2!