Assassin's Creed Nexus VR Reveals Return of Former Assassins in First Trailer

Ubisoft has today revealed the first formal trailer for Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, which is its upcoming VR title heading to Meta Quest headsets. Back in 2020, Ubisoft announced that it was working on a VR-focused spin-off in the world of Assassin's Creed that would eventually come to Meta (at the time Oculus) devices. Since then, fans have been left wondering what this VR project might actually end up looking like. Now, those answers have finally come about.

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR is set to allow players to return to the lives of former protagonists Ezio Auditore from Assassin's Creed 2, Connor Kenway from Assassin's Creed 3, and Kassandra from Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Nexus VR will tell a new story that will feature all of these popular characters and will also introduce new controls and mechanics that have been built entirely for virtual reality. Despite the new playstyle, Nexus VR will still place a heavy emphasis on stealth, parkour, and hand-to-hand combat.

"Become the Assassin in Assassin's Creed Nexus VR. Embody legendary Assassins in an all-new story built exclusively for VR," says the official description of the game. "Parkour and climb freely across open maps as you decide how to achieve the objectives. Use real-world motions with a variety of weapons as you fight reactive enemies. Maneuver stealthily by hiding in the shadows or blending in amongst civilians. Experience the rush of air assassinations and the daunting leap of faith. Innovative VR functionality provides the ultimate immersive experience with best-in-class comfort features to help with vertigo or fear of heights."

Currently, Assassin's Creed Nexus VR doesn't have a specific launch date, but it is slated to arrive at some point in the 2023 holiday season. Since the game is being developed in tandem with Meta, it will only be available across Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 3 headsets.

What do you think about Assassin's Creed Nexus VR based on this first look we've been given? Are you going to pick this game up if you own a Meta Quest device? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.