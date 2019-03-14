‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Gets New Content and an Octopus Lieutenant

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey players have new content to look forward to throughout the month of March including another episode in “The Lost Tales of Greece” story as well as an octopus Lieutenant to help man players’ seafaring vessels.

Sharing its plans for March in the video above and in a post on Ubisoft’s site, the developer laid out the schedule for the month that includes the new story content and optional additions to players’ crews. There are also plans for some remastered Assassin’s Creed games in place for the month, so Ubisoft went over the details of those releases.

“With the release of the last episode of Legacy of the First Blade, an all-new Lost Tale of Greece, and the upcoming release of Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – including Assassin’s Creed III Liberation Remastered – there’s plenty to look forward to in March,” Ubisoft said.

Ubisoft’s video above does a good job of providing a quick rundown for the month’s content, but you can also see the full breakdown below.

A Friend Worth Dying For

In the new episode of The Lost Tales of Greece, players will embark on a story called “A Friend Worth Dying For” that features Barnabas. This episode will be available for players on March 26th, but anyone who wants to experience it will have to have reached Chapter 5 within the game’s main story, though that’s been true for other episodes as well.

“In A Friend Worth Dying For, Barnabas is plagued with delirious hallucinations of a loved one after an encounter at a bandit camp,” Ubisoft said. “He confides in you what he’s seen and asks that you help him discover what these visions mean… and find out if there is any truth to them.”

Abstergo Cosmetics

If you’re familiar with the Assassin’s Creed series, you’ve probably got an idea of who and what Abstergo Industries is. In new packs that are available for purchase this month, players can look the part of the agents of this organization.

“With the best of modern technology on your side, take on all those who may rise against you with the Abstergo gear pack that includes a new gear set, a mount, and a bow,” Ubisoft said.

There’s also a new ship design, a figurehead, and a theme for players’ crews that’s available in an Abstergo naval pack, all of that content available in the game on March 19th.

Captain Octopus

Another new optional purchase is one that’s completely unrelated to the Abstergo content: A new Legendary Lieutenant called Captain Octopus. The new Lieutenant is ready to help guide players’ ships across the seas and lend his combat expertise to them when waging war on the ocean, but only if players pick up the Lieutenant’s skin later this month.

“What would a naval voyage be without a Lieutenant from the depths of the sea?” Ubisoft asked. “Captain Octopus as a Legendary Lieutenant skin will be available on March 19!”

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered and Assassin’s Creed III Liberation Remastered are two other notable releases in the Assassin’s Creed series that have been talked about recently, so Ubisoft went over the details of what’s new in the remastered versions. Between gameplay and technical improvements, there are several changes to take note of, but the brief excerpt from Ubisoft’s notes and the comparison video above gives some insight into what’s new.

“The remaster will include new enhancements that consist of higher-resolution textures, as well as support for 4K and HDR,” Ubisoft said. “Our vision was to take advantage of newer technology to bring this classic game up to match the quality of the current Assassin’s Creed games.”

Photo Contest

There’s also another photo contest going on this month that starts on March 14th and ends on March 21st. For this fourth competition, players have a chance of winning the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Spartan Collector’s Edition by following the instructions below.

“You can participate by logging into the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Photo Mode website, then choosing the dedicated contest tab and submitting your photo during the contest timeline,” Ubisoft said. “Visit our FAQ for more detailed information on taking part in the contest.”

