Assassin's Creed Origins PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrade May Release Soon

At the end of 2021, Ubisoft teased that it was looking into releasing a next-gen upgrade for Assassin's Creed Origins that would allow the game to run at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Since this time, we haven't heard anything new about whether or not Ubisoft would end up releasing this patch after all. Fortunately, thanks to a new leak that has now come about, it looks like that update for AC Origins could be arriving in the coming days.

According to PlayStation Game Size, which is a Twitter account that tracks back-end functions with the PlayStation Network, a new patch for Assassin's Creed Origins seems to have been uploaded by Ubisoft behind the scenes. The update, which is version 1.60, specifically is said to improve the frame rate for Origins when running on PS5. As for when it will be released, it's estimated that the patch will go live in an official capacity at some point between May 24th and May 26th.

Assassin's Creed® Origins Update 1.60 Added To Database.



Patch Notes :

⚫ Added a Franchise Menu

⚫ Enabled higher framerate when running on Playstation 5 console



Next Week 🤔(24-26 May)



#PS5 #Origins

Even though Xbox Series X clearly isn't mentioned in this leak for obvious reasons, it seems all but certain that the upgrade for AC Origins would roll out simultaneously for Xbox and PlayStation if it does drop in the coming week. As such, this would make Assassin's Creed Origins that much more relevant in 2022, especially since it would coincide with the title's forthcoming arrival on Xbox Game Pass.

It's worth stressing that this leak should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being since Ubisoft hasn't announced in an official capacity that a new update for Assassin's Creed Origins will be dropping soon. That being said, PlayStation Game Size has a phenomenal track record when it comes to leaks of this nature. As such, it seems more likely than not that this next-gen upgrade should be rolling out before long.

Is this forthcoming update for AC Origins going to prompt you to revisit the game on next-gen hardware?