Xbox Game Pass Adding One of the Best Assassin’s Creed Games

Xbox Game Pass is gearing up to add one of the best games in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series to the subscription platform in the near future. Over the past year or so, Game Pass and Ubisoft have been partnering on a more regular basis. Titles like Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege are two of the most notable games that have landed on the platform in recent memory. Now, in the coming months, Ubisoft’s biggest franchise of all is set to arrive on Game Pass for the first time.

Xbox announced this week that Assassin’s Creed Origins is poised to come to Game Pass at some point this year. Although a specific release date for Origins on Game Pass hasn’t been given just yet, the title is said to be dropping at some point “in the next two months.” Furthermore, it will be coming to all avenues of Game Pass which includes the console, PC, and cloud tiers of the service.

Assassin’s Creed Origins was released back in 2017 and was a soft reboot of the series for Ubisoft. The game takes players to Ancient Egypt and places them in control of the character Bayek. Origins paved the way for what the Assassin’s Creed series would later become in subsequent installments like Odyssey and Valhalla. It also happens to be one of the more popular games in the franchise, largely due to how different it was to many of the titles that came before it.

If the addition of Assassin’s Creed Origins to Xbox Game Pass didn’t have you excited already, it’s also not the only Ubisoft game that will be heading to the service. For Honor: Marching Fire Edition is also poised to land on Game Pass at some point in the next two months as well. Unlike Origins, though, For Honor will only be available to those on PC who are subscribed to Game Pass. Still, it’s great to see that Ubisoft is slowly bringing over even more great games from its history.

