Assassin’s Creed Origins PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrade Teased

Ubisoft has teased that a next-generation upgrade for Assassin’s Creed Origins is currently in the works for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms. As a way of celebrating Assassin’s Creed Day, which is an annual date in which Ubisoft acknowledges its popular action-adventure series, the publisher teased that it is currently working on a 60fps update for AC Origins. While further plans for this update have yet to be revealed, it sounds like we could learn more at some point in the near future.

On social media today, Ubisoft teased that it is in the process of working on this PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade for Assassin’s Creed Origins at this point in time. “We are looking into adding 60fps support for Assassin’s Creed Origins, so stay tuned!” the official account informed fans. Based on the wording, this update doesn’t sound as though it is guaranteed to be released at any point in the near future, but it does confirm that Ubisoft is at the very least working on such a patch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We are also looking into adding 60FPS support for Assassin's Creed Origins, so stay tuned! 👀 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 21, 2021

As a whole, Assassin’s Creed Origins is the one major entry in the series in recent years that hasn’t been updated for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game, which was released in 2017, stood as a major reboot for the Assassin’s Creed franchise and was followed by Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in 2018. While Odyssey eventually received an update for new consoles, and the most recent installment, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, was developed natively for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Origins has remained an outlier when it comes to getting a next-gen buff. Despite this, fans have made their voices heard for quite some time that they have wanted to see such an update come about for Origins, and fortunately, it looks like Ubisoft has heard loud and clear.

Would you look to revisit (or perhaps play for the first time) Assassin’s Creed Origins if it does get this 60fps patch for PS5 and Xbox Series X? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.