Popeye the Sailor Is a TTRPG Player

Popeye the Sailor is a tabletop RPG player. Today's strip of Popeye, written and drawn by Randy Milholland, features Popeye, Bruno, Olive Oyl, and Wimpy playing a tabletop roleplaying game run by Swee'Pea. In the strip, Popeye and his friends confront a dragon who has apparently been terrorizing their character's village. When Popeye attempts to punch the dragon into submission, his characters is scorched into oblivion, with Swee'Pea explaining that eating spinach provides no mechanical benefits, at least according to the rules of Steve's Universal Role-Playing System (a reference to the Steve Jackson-designed Generic Universal Role-Playing System.) The full strip can be read for free on Comic Kingdom's webpage.

While Popeye has appeared in multiple video games over the past forty years (including one video game designed by Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto, and Nintendo's Donkey Kong game was originally supposed to be a Popeye game), Popeye has yet to appear in an official tabletop roleplaying adaptation. Of course, thanks to systems like GURPS and other tabletop game systems, there are probably plenty of TTRPG characters who are sailors that have mechanical benefits bestowed upon them after eating spinach. (Personally, I'd vote for a Berserker Barbarian from 5E whose rage is triggered when he eats spinach or an Alchemist character for Pathfinder 2E whose bestial mutagens are stewed in spinach.)

What is GURPS?

Created in the 1980s, GURPS stands for Generic Universal RolePlaying System and was one of the first generalized game systems meant to be used for any style of game. During the early years of the tabletop roleplaying industry, there were very few systems that weren't focused on a specific genre or setting. GURPS was one of the first generalized systems along with Chaosium's Basic Roleplaying System, and Steve Jackson Games published many adventures using the game system over the years. While a new edition of GURPS hasn't been released since 2004, creator Steve Jackson hinted in a ComicBook.com interview that playtesting for a new edition was underway.