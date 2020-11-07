Assassin's Creed Valhalla Day One Update Details Revealed

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is almost here, and Ubisoft has now revealed what will be included in the day one patch for the anticipated game. The patch is available for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna, and the game is available to pre-load for most of those consoles as well (PS5 hits on November 12th). The patch will fine-tune balancing and update a few quest-related issues and general bugs, as well as add in localized audio packs, and you can check out all of the details on the day one update for Valhalla below.

GAME IMPROVEMENTS:

- Fine-tuned the balancing of the game

- Addressed various quest-related nuisances

- Improved performance and stability

- Miscellaneous bug fixes

CONTENT:

- Added additional localized audio packs. Availability differs per region, consult our article for supported languages to get a full breakdown.

- The Codex: We’re excited to reveal that the beloved Animus Database will return with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as “Codex”. The Codex has two parts, the Database & Tutorials.

- - Database: The Database provides information about the world and its people

- - Tutorials: Tutorials provides insights on everything you have learned so far

(Photo: Ubisoft)

FULL GAME SIZES:

Xbox Series X|S: ~45 GB

Xbox One: ~44 GB

Playstation 5: ~45 GB

Playstation 4: ~45 GB

PC: ~45 GB

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X during this year's holiday season.

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!