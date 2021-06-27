Assassin's Creed Valhalla Director Joins EA Motive, May Work on New Dead Space

✖

The game director of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Eric Baptizat, has been revealed to have departed from Ubisoft and has now made his way over to EA Motive, a studio that belongs to publisher Electronic Arts. While it's uncertain what Baptizat's new role will be at the company, if recent rumors end up being accurate, he could be partaking in a potential reboot of EA's dormant Dead Space franchise.

First reported by Axios, Baptizat's move to EA Motive comes after the director spent 16 years in total with Ubisoft. Baptizat, in turn, will be retaining this role at EA Motive and is said to now be helming an unannounced project at the studio. Previously, Baptizat also did integral game design work on Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

The way in which this move might tie back in to Dead Space, the survival-horror franchise which hasn't received a new installment since 2013, comes with some new rumors and reports that have come about over the past week. Just a few days back, new information surfaced indicating that EA Motive is set to revive a popular franchise from EA's past. Although the franchise in question wasn't stated outright, some suggestions and conclusions that were drawn made it seem as though Dead Space is the series that will be coming back in some capacity.

If this does end up becoming true, there's a good chance that we could hear more about it in a little less than a month. EA Play Live, which is an event where Electronic Arts plans to reveal more on some of its upcoming titles, is set to transpire next month on July 22. Although there isn't a guarantee that EA Motive will have something to show off at this venue, it's the next showcase in which something related to Dead Space would be probable to be announced.

[H/T Axios]