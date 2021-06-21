Rumor: Dead Space Revival to Appear at EA Play Event

✖

Could Star Wars: Squadrons developer EA Motive be working on a revival of the Dead Space franchise? That's the current rumor making the rounds after a report from GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb that an unannounced title he'd previously discussed would make an appearance at the upcoming EA Play event on July 22nd. It is worth noting that Grubb specifically noted months ago that EA Motive was working on "an established IP" and that he believed fans would be happy with it. Grubb never actually says the words "Dead Space" in the recent video stream, but that hasn't stopped folks from speculating that's the title in question given how Grubb and GamesBeat's Mike Minotti talked about the unannounced video game in question.

The most recent Dead Space video game was actually 2013's Dead Space 3 from Visceral Games. The developer shut down back in 2017, and there's been little indication since then that Dead Space would be revived at any point soon, but it is absolutely an established IP that Electronic Arts owns and has done nothing with in recent memory that many fans would be happy about. And it is known that EA Motive is absolutely working on projects that have yet to be announced as the developer stated as much last October.

"In addition to Star Wars: Squadrons, we’re also working on several unannounced projects," EA Motive's Patrick Klaus stated in a blog post late last year. "Innovation is tough, but it’s also exciting and energizing. With our new mission, we're trying a lot of things and testing many ideas which you can’t get attached to, as iteration and experimentation are healthy and a key to finding something great. The team is super talented and we’re all striving to make aspirational games that push the boundaries of what players expect now and into the future."

As noted above, there's truly no telling exactly what might be announced at the EA Play event in July, but it does seem like it will include some kind of established IP that is being revived. Whether that is a Dead Space title or not is anyone's guess. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Dead Space franchise right here.

