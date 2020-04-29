Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Norse Theme Is a Big Hit With Fans
The latest entry in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise has finally been revealed. Details regarding Assassin's Creed Valhalla are limited at this time, but Ubisoft will officially pull back the curtain tomorrow at 8 a.m. PT. Despite the lack of any significant information besides the title and time period, Assassin's Creed fans seem to be quite excited by the news, thus far. The game's Viking theme already seems to have struck a big chord with the audience, and the game's art by Kode "BossLogic" Abdo also seems to be a hit. It's definitely an exciting time to be an Assassin's Creed fan!
The theme is gonna be a big draw.
Ok I rlly need to catch up on Assassin's Creed. Thing is my love was mainly for Ezio and his story but Vikings!!? Yes please 😍— Jess 🤡 (@WeasleyRiddle) April 29, 2020
Fans of the Vikings TV series are in.
Yoooo! Assassin's Creed Valhalla!? 😯 Get outta here!!!! Time to go all Ragnar Lothbrook on these fools! #AssassinsCreedValhalla pic.twitter.com/t0eFwqlp0w— RIPTheGhost (@RIPTheGhost) April 29, 2020
We all do.
Vikings Assassin's Creed? i need dat. https://t.co/BHMxVtsFdX— Imdatguy (@TrillUchiha_) April 29, 2020
A lot of fans want to see Japan, next.
Also while I'm hyped I do want a little more Assassin's Creed style in it than past titles. Sprinkle in some Ezio trilogy type gameplay, also we still need a Japanese age one https://t.co/7WGxR2SjEH— Shakker (Stephen Andryshak) (@Shakker__) April 29, 2020
Video games are helping a lot of us, right now.
2020 has its upsides🤷🏼♀️— Holly🦋 (@_bi_tch666) April 29, 2020
Definitely seems like there's a lot of potential!
Assassin's creed 🤝 Vikings, this is gonna be wild🧨🧨 https://t.co/01Jl5TqDyT— Heisenberg (@Abu_bakar_SM) April 29, 2020
It's a time period that people are passionate about.
NORSE MYTHOLOGY ASSASSIN'S CREED YES YES YES!!!!!— moon 🌸 (@oliviaswife) April 29, 2020
Some fans are reserving judgement, though.
This new assassin’s creed game better be more like Black Flag than Odyssey.— esc0 (@esc0twitch) April 29, 2020
