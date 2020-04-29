Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Norse Theme Is a Big Hit With Fans

The latest entry in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise has finally been revealed. Details regarding Assassin's Creed Valhalla are limited at this time, but Ubisoft will officially pull back the curtain tomorrow at 8 a.m. PT. Despite the lack of any significant information besides the title and time period, Assassin's Creed fans seem to be quite excited by the news, thus far. The game's Viking theme already seems to have struck a big chord with the audience, and the game's art by Kode "BossLogic" Abdo also seems to be a hit. It's definitely an exciting time to be an Assassin's Creed fan!

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? What do you think of the upcoming game's new setting? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what Assassin's Creed fans think about Ubisoft's next series entry!