New Assassin's Creed Game Officially Revealed

Ubisoft today revealed the setting for the next iteration in the iconic Assassin's Creed franchise via a livestream from artist Kode Abdo, better known as BossLogic. Abdo began work on a piece of art earlier this morning, though it was likely not actually "live" and instead pre-recorded, and ultimately created an image of what appears to be a Viking to officially reveal what we now know is Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

While actual details are light at this moment, beyond the actual name, Ubisoft has announced that the world premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set for tomorrow morning at 8AM PT. It's unclear just how much information Ubisoft will share at that time, but if it's going to release later this year, one imagines we will at least get a cinematic trailer and possibly more.

I had the opportunity to work on one of my favorite video game franchises this year and I’m excited to finally share this with you! The official debut trailer for the new @assassinscreed will drop worldwide tomorrow, don’t miss it! @Ubisoft #AssassinsCreed Thank you for watching pic.twitter.com/C4H0UUy0Gw — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 29, 2020

Watch the World Premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla April 30th at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 29, 2020

Various bits of information regarding supposed next entry in the mainline series titled Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok have been floating around online for months and months at this point, and they seem to have been about what we now know is Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The expectation is that it will be a Norse-inspired take on the franchise. In much the same way as Assassin's Creed Odyssey took on Ancient Greece and its mythos, Assassin's Creed Origins did the same for Egypt, and the thought here is that Ragnarok will tackle mythological icons like Odin, Thor, and so on. More recent rumors have circulated indicating that the female protagonist will be the canon one, for example, and it won't just feature the land of the Vikings. It remains to be seen whether all of those details will pan out.

BossLogic, if you're not familiar, is somewhat famous for his various works of art combining different characters and settings. His usual output basically heavily manipulates a photo of one thing to then be another thing, such as this piece featuring Bruce Campbell as Marvel's Mr. Sinister, but of late, BossLogic has been getting more and more serious offers such as when he worked on some marketing material for Avengers: Endgame. And now, here we are with him creating something live for Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed title.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as mentioned above, is set to be fully revealed tomorrow morning at 8AM PT. The most recent major entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Assassin's Creed franchise right here.

