Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass Goes on Sale After Wrath of the Druids DLC Release

✖

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first DLC called “Wrath of the Druids” has persisted through its delay and is now available for those who have the game’s season pass, a version of the game that came bundled with future add-ons, or those who bought the DLC as a standalone purchase. The good news for those who have nothing but the base game but are now into the idea of more Valhalla after playing through it is that the game’s season pass is on sale now.

That sale only extends to those on the PC who plan to purchase it through the Ubisoft Store, however, so those playing elsewhere like on the PlayStation or Xbox platforms will need to wait for their own sale. If you are on the PC though, you can pick up the game’s season pass for $29.99 right now, a discount of $10 off the normal price of $39.99

Watch the official Wrath of the Druids trailer now! Journey to 9th century Ireland and unravel the dark secrets of a mystical cult. Available now. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 13, 2021

The Wrath of the Druids DLC itself is available for $24.99, so some quick math shows that this discount on the season pass makes it a pretty reasonable deal for anyone who’s confident they’re going to be playing Valhalla for a while. The season pass comes with the Wrath of the Druids DLC that just launched as well as a Beowulf quest that was available to those who got the season pass right whenever the game launched. It’ll also come with the “Siege of Paris” expansion which will release at a later date, but don’t expect it anytime soon considering how the Wrath of the Druids content only just launched on Thursday.

If you are picking up the Wrath of the Druids content whether through the discounted season pass or as a standalone buy, you’ll have a new sort of adventure to go on similar to how Valhalla took its Vikings to foreign lands. You’ll go to Ireland to face “The Children of Danu” with the features below highlighted by Ubisoft in the DLC’s store listing.

Wrath of the Druids DLC

Immerse yourself in the beauty of 9th century Ireland.

Take down a dark and mysterious druidic cult.

Gain influence among Gaelic kings.

Encounter legendary characters and mythical creatures.

The sale on the season pass is live now for a limited time with the Wrath of the Druids DLC available for whoever wants it.

[H/T PCGamesN]