Assassin's Creed Valhalla's First Expansion Delayed

Assassin's Creed Valhalla features a lengthy campaign already, but Ubisoft is currently working on two large expansions for the game that were announced as part of its season pass. Along the way, we've also had small festivals hit Ravensthorpe, and with the announcement of the Ostara Festival, we learned that the first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, would hit on April 29th. Unfortunately, Ubisoft has revealed that the first expansion will no longer hit that date, and has been delayed to May 13th. As for the reason why, they didn't reveal much in the original tweet, though they did say it was to deliver a more refined experience, and that a full explanation would be coming soon in a new article.

To deliver a more refined experience, we’re sharing that: ⛰️Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13

📝We’re working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process Thanks for your patience. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news! pic.twitter.com/aQUPR8cWNV — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 14, 2021

For those who have completed the campaign, it will be disappointing, though hopefully they still have some content in the River Raid mode to complete, which was added earlier this year. That said, hopefully, the extra time will lead to an even better end product, and ultimately that's what will matter in the long run.

Wrath of the Druids will have players going to Ireland to unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult while tracking them down and discovering their members. The new story content will focus on Gaelic myths and folklore, so you'll be fighting your way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while working to gain the influence of Gaelic Kings.

The Wrath of the Druids expansion can be purchased as a stand-alone for $24.99, though it is free for those who have purchased the Season Pass ($39.99) or who purchased the Valhalla Gold, Ultimate, and Collector's Editions.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

