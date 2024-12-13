Astro Bot Funko Pop Exclusive Celebrates The Game Of The Year

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. The 2024 Game Awards took place last night in Los Angeles, California, where video game dreams came true for artists and creators who received accolades for their hard work in the industry. However, there could only be one Game of the Year, and for 2024 it was Astro Bot. The family-oriented platform game was a refreshing winner, different from its competitors in almost every way, from its design to its objectives and more. Naturally, Funko also wants to celebrate the new winner, though instead of a trophy, they’ve dropped an adorable Astro Bot Funko Pop!

The new Pop features the bot flying with his boosters on, with his robot arms out in front of him. Based on the photos, Funko will also be including Game of the Year branding on the packaging, solidifying this little guy in gaming history. It even comes with a protector case. You can find the Pop on the Funko website here as an exclusive priced at $25. However, it will only be available for pre-order through Thursday December 19, 2024 at 9:30 AM PST / 12:30 PM EST.

If you haven’t yet had a chance to play the award-winning platformer, a physical version of Astrobot is currently on sale at Amazon, and at the time of writing, the price is now $49.97, down from the original price of $59.99. Back in September, Comicbook’s own Logan Moore reviewed the game, giving it a 5/5 overall. According to Moore, “Despite having high expectations for Astro Bot, Team Asobi still found a way to surpass all of my hopes. This isn’t just one of the best games of 2024, it’s one of the best platformers that I have played in the last decade. Those who have a long attachment to PlayStation or just a simple love for games of this genre cannot let Astro Bot pass them by.”

Based on that review, it sounds like Astro Bot is a much needed break for anyone that needs a break from the larger, cinematic games that the industry has focused on as of late. By creating a fun platformer that focuses more on creativity and fun then grinding for the next mission, Team Asobi has filled a need that players didn’t even know they had. I just grabbed my own copy of the game just now. I’m ready to be enthralled by the world of Astro Bot!



