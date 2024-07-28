Astro Bot Reveals Most Extensive Gameplay Footage Yet

PlayStation’s upcoming game Astro Bot has received an extensive new gameplay showing ahead of its release in September. Just a couple of months back, PlayStation and developer Team Asobi announced Astro Bot to the world as part of Sony’s latest State of Play live stream. Since that time, eager fans have been wondering when a deeper look at the platformer would be provided. Fortunately, that time how now arrived, although not in the way that many might have expected.

Shown off at ChinaJoy 2024, Sony unveiled a demo of Astro Bot that lasts nearly 10 minutes in total. This footage, which you can watch below, shows off a handful of different levels that will be seen in the game. One of these levels is prominently centered around one of the bosses from Astro Bot which has been seen in previous trailers. The other two stages seem to be a bit smaller in stature and are meant to challenge players with difficult platforming sequences.

https://youtu.be/6D3EzrEIf9c

Outside of showing off these levels, the new Astro Bot footage also happens to give us our first glimpse of the overworld of the game. Based on what we can see, players will have the ability to fly around to different levels in their DualSense-like spacecraft. What’s unknown, though, is whether or not levels have to be completed in a specific order to advance. Since this Astro Bot footage stems from a demo, most of the stages were locked out from being played, which means we’re left to wonder about the game’s structure for a bit more.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait a whole lot longer to have answers to these lingering questions as Astro Bot is set to release in a little over a month on September 6, 2024. Same as is pack-in game on the PlayStation 5, Astro’s Playroom, Astro Bot will be exclusive to PS5 the moment that it launches.

What do you happen to think of Astro Bot based on this new gameplay reveal? And are you planning to pick up the game for yourself later this year? Be sure to let me know over on X at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Push Square]