Atari Announces Celebrity Game Show

The last few years have seen a number of video game properties adapted into TV shows and movies, and it seems Atari is getting in on the action with a new game show. The series is tentatively being referred to as The Great Atari Celebrity Showdown, and will apparently feature celebrities competing in Atari related events while sharing their own personal stories related to the brand. The series is being executive produced by Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh, who have previously worked on shows such as Stakeout, The Chelsea Handler Show, Here Comes The Newlyweds, and more. In a press release, the two executive producers offered a hint at things to come.

"We're beyond excited to partner with Atari to bring you the ultimate celebrity game show, with all the drama, comedy, and nostalgia that comes with it. This show celebrates the history of gaming, the culture of entertainment, and the joy of competing like we're kids -- it's one the whole family won't want to miss!" Blumenfield said in the press release.

"It's going to be amazing! You'll get to watch celebrities do something they rarely ever get to do – which is actually have fun. And sometimes a walk down memory lane is just what we need to keep our sanity in this crazy world," said Marsh.

Bringing Back Atari

At this time, additional details are limited, and we do not know what games will be referenced in The Great Atari Celebrity Showdown. The press release does include references to multiple Atari properties, including Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, and Pong, but only in a paragraph describing properties owned by the company.

Over the last several years, there has been an attempt to resurrect the Atari brand in a number of different ways. This has included things like a hotel chain, retro hardware releases, and video game compilations like Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. The Great Atari Celebrity Showdown would seem to be the next step in that plan, and it will be interesting to see what kind of audience the series attracts. Video games are more culturally relevant now than at any point in their history, but Atari doesn't have the name recognition that it used to.

The Atari Collapse

At one point, Atari was one of the most well-known names in all of gaming, thanks in large part to the success of the Atari 2600 console. However, the video game crash of 1983 damaged the brand for decades, and very nearly ended interest in video games as a whole! A lot has changed in the last 41 years, and there are still some gamers from the time that have positive memories of that era. Hopefully The Great Atari Celebrity Showdown can highlight the best games and elements from that era, while also showing younger viewers the impact Atari had on the video game industry.

