Attack On Titan 2 Gets an Eventful Launch Trailer

Fans have been waiting feverishly for the arrival of Attack On Titan 2 – but, alas, the wait is over, and it’s time to start bringing those big lugs down to size.

Koei Tecmo has officially released the game across various platforms today, and to celebrate, the publisher has revealed a new launch trailer, which can be seen above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer gives you a taste of what kind of action you can expect from the game, including tactics that will help you bring down the juggernauts within a few cuts – if you’re skilled enough, mind you.

Here’s the full info from the publisher in terms of what you can expect from the sequel, which also comes with a number of improvements, and the ability to play online with allies:

ATTACK ON TITAN 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges

Story covers through the events of Attack on Titan Season Two.

Improved Omni-Directional Mobility Gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision.

New! Create your own character and become Attack on Titan’s unsung hero

Deeper action system adding to increased strategies for battle, including evasive maneuvers.

In addition to the popular Co-op mode from Attack on Titan, AOT2 will include Versus gameplay!

Beyond battles, players must tackle Daily Duties, including relationship building, training, and survey missions which unlock new skills, rewards and rare items.

Teaming up with a friend should make a world of difference in this game, and going against them should be a lot of fun as well. Plus, with all the diverse and challenging missions available, you’ll be coming back for more as you perfect your fighting soldier across a number of areas.

Our review for the game should be posting soon, as we’re still having a ball playing through Attack On Titan 2, and seeing everything that it has to offer. But, if you’re a fan of the original game or the anime series, we’re pretty sure that you’ve picked this up already and gotten your hack and slash on. Not that we can blame you.

Attack On Titan 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.