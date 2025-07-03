Hideo Kojima’s Horror Game OD Rumored to No Longer Be an Xbox Game

Hideo Kojima’s new horror game, OD, has reportedly started looking for a new publisher after a fallout with Xbox. Hideo Kojima is one of the most brilliant minds in gaming. Death Stranding 2 has been hailed a Game of the Year candidate for 2025, leading to some of the best review scores of Hideo Kojima’s career. It has many excited about what’s next for him. The next major project for Kojima is Physint, a PS6 game that is being made in conjunction with Sony’s production company Columbia Pictures. Kojima has suggested it will be part movie, part game, something that Remedy attempted to do with Quantum Break to middling results.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, there will be another game prior to that. Hideo Kojima previously announced a horror game called OD which he is working on with director Jordan Peele. Not much is known about the game at all other than it was originally envisioned for Google Stadia and would utilize cloud technology. Kojima really likes to take advantage of new technology in interesting ways, so it was a unique fit. Once Stadia collapsed, Xbox stepped in to help publish the game. Given Kojima is historically a PlayStation guy, this was huge for Xbox, but it may end in turmoil.

Play video

Earlier this week, Xbox announced mass layoffs across its various studios. Multiple games were cancelled including Perfect Dark, one of the most anticipated first-party Xbox games out there. On top of that, funding was pulled from other games Xbox made deals with that weren’t directly under their umbrella. As a result, rumors are now flying around courtesy of ResetEra user Kindekuma who claimed that Hideo Kojima’s OD deal with Xbox has gone up in flames after the chaotic week Xbox has had. Kojima is now reportedly looking for a new publisher as a result. Given how Microsoft seems to be cutting costs everywhere, this doesn’t really come as a surprise, if true.

It could be that Microsoft wanted out as well, though they seem more likely to stick with an auteur like Kojima, especially after the huge hit of Death Stranding 2. It’s worth noting that the source of this claim followed up by saying that their sources are “often wrong just as they are right,” but another ResetEra user vouched for their claims. With that said, it’s still worth taking with a grain of salt until we get some kind of confirmation. Either way, this news wouldn’t be shocking given everything that has happened with Xbox this week.