Automaton Set To Redefine Battle Royale Multiplayer With Mavericks: Proving Grounds

Everything seems to be coming up for the battle royale style of game these days, between the immense popularity of Fortnite, the powerful growth of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Xbox One and PC, and even the rumors that Red Dead Redemption 2 could be getting the mode in its game. But now, the development team at Automaton looks to be taking things to the next level.

We broke the news earlier this year that the developer was hard at work on a new project that would feature 400 players battling at once for survival in a battle royale mode – four times the size of what’s offered on either Fortnite or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. But now, the project officially has a name, as well as a teaser trailer.

The game is now titled Mavericks: Proving Grounds, and very little is known about the project outside of that, except that it will be bigger than any battle royale game before it. And if that isn’t enough, it will also have a survival mode that will support 1,000 players. No, we’re not kidding. We’re not sure how it will differ from the battle royale mode, but we’ll probably find out soon enough.

The developer has confirmed that it’s utilizing Improbable SpatialOS technology in an effort to design the game’s map, which will reportedly cover 12 kilometers of space. That’s a whole lot of room to run around in.

The game doesn’t have a specific release date just yet, but its first mode will reportedly be available for play sometime this spring. The final release should happen sometime in 2019, with $10 million in funding to back it up.

The question of whether battle royale-style play will still be popular by then is hard to call, but judging by its current popularity, it probably won’t die down anytime soon.

Hopefully, we’ll see a better glimpse of what Mavericks has to offer sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check out the trailer above and dream of competition like never before. 100 players is child’s play – but 400? You’re gonna need to work if you’re looking to win this battle down the road.