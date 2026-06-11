Square Enix Delists 4 Games Without Warning Before Making Them Unplayable for Owners

Square Enix has delisted four games without warning, and soon they will be unplayable forever. In 2026, it’s very common for games to be delisted. It happens every week, and almost every day. However, typically, when a game is delisted, there is an announcement ahead of time to alert all interested customers to said delisting, so they can cop the game before it’s gone forever. On occasion, there are abrupt delistings, and unfortunately, this is the less common example of the latter.

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As of today, Square Enix has specifically delisted the following four games from the Nintendo Switch eShop: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC), and Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece. If you don’t own these games on the Nintendo eShop, your opportunity is gone. If you do own them, you have about one year to play them. All four of these Nintendo Switch games are Cloud games, which means when the servers shut down, they become obsolete. And Square Enix has announced that, on June 9, 2027, the servers are shutting down.

New Versions You Will Have to Buy Again

Square Enix is not leaving Nintendo fans without these games; it’s just going to make Nintendo fans purchase them again, as it’s preparing to release Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] on October 8. It’s going to be with a “discount” for those who own the Nintendo Switch Cloud version of any of the games above, but you will have to buy the games again if you want to ever play them again after June 9, 2027. And on top of this, you will need a Nintendo Switch 2, because these new releases are not coming to Nintendo Switch, only Switch 2. As for the aforementioned discount, it’s 50% off.

“We sincerely apologize to our valued customers for this sudden announcement,” said Square Enix of the news, and not much else.

For more details, there is the full announcement on the Square Enix Support Center. Of course, this is not the first time this has happened with a Cloud game on Nintendo Switch, but it’s not common, and usually the compensation is better than this.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.