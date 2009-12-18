Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gets Troubling New Update From Insider

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora may be in some trouble, according to an insider. Several years ago, Ubisoft announced that it was working on a brand new Avatar game which got a lot of excitement from fans. Not only was it exciting to know that we were getting a playable experience in the world of Pandora, but it was also assumed that it would come out alongside James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 sci-fi film. The movie is expected to finally release this December after numerous delays, but the game won't be alongside it. Ubisoft delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora earlier this week and it's now slated to release sometime in 2023 or 2024, which is a pretty hefty delay. A new report may shine a light on what's going on with the game.

According to insider and journalist Jeff Grubb, the gameplay for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was in "rough shape" as of a month ago. Grubb noted that the game is pretty, which is a plus and shows some things are going right, but fans have already had some concerns about gameplay going into this. Instead of it being a third person action game, Ubisoft confirmed it's opting to make Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora a first-person game, likely similar to something like Far Cry. As of right now, it remains to be seen how the game will look and feel. Ubisoft made an Avatar game to release alongside the first movie and although it wasn't the worst thing ever, it was quite rough.

What I heard is that the game looks pretty and the gameplay is in rough shape. This was about a month ago. https://t.co/C7yNII3KVO — Jeff Grubb, No. 3 games journalist (@JeffGrubb) July 21, 2022

Granted, the first game was a true move tie-in game and there were very few good ones at that time. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is very much its own thing and will not be directly related to the upcoming movie, though there is likely some hopeful brand synergy on Disney's behalf. As of right now, we're still waiting to see what comes from the game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is slated to release between 2023 and 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.