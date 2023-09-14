Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gets New Gameplay in Story Trailer

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora got a brand new trailer at the PlayStation State of Play and it's looking pretty sick. One would imagine we'd be swimming in Avatar games at this point given the first film is the biggest movie of all-time. It was a huge commercial hit, but it would be over a decade before we'd get any new content of significance. There was a game adaptation of the first film, but it hardly made an impact at the time, but for the last number of years Ubisoft has been working on a new Avatar game. The game will come a year after the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, but will not be directly connected to that film.

With the game just a few months away, a new trailer that gives us a better idea of the story in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been released. The new trailer debuted at the PlayStation State of Play and paints a picture of the situation your character is in. You're a native Na'vi that was abducted by the RDA at an early age and raised by them, essentially creating a character of two different cultures. However, your heart belongs to the Na'vi and you must fight to take back your home land.

"In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you will play as a Na'vi who was abducted as an infant by the RDA and trained in The Ambassador Program (TAP) to serve human interests on Pandora," reads a description of the game. "When the RDA evacuated Pandora during the Battle of the Hallelujah Mountains (as seen in the first Avatar movie), you were put into emergency cryosleep. You wake up 15 years later, finally free from the RDA, but lost and unfamiliar with your home world."

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be one of the last major releases of the year. The game will release in December and likely scratch the itch of players looking for a new game similar to Far Cry. Whether or not it will stick the landing remains to be seen.