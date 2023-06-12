Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Release Date Revealed With First Gameplay Trailer

Ubisoft has today announced the release date for its upcoming open-world game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora alongside revealing its first gameplay trailer. Originally announced all the way back in 2017, Frontiers of Pandora has been a long time coming for Ubisoft and was at first planned to launch in 2022. After a lengthy delay and a lack of new information, though, Ubisoft has finally gone all-out with showcasing what Avatar will have in store when it releases at the end of this year.

Broadly, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be a first-person game that players can also fully experience in co-op. As mentioned, the game is also set in a vast open-world which means it will have quite a bit in common with some of Ubisoft's other biggest franchises. It's here that players will be able to travel about, meet fellow Na'vi, craft various items, and fight back against the villainous RDA.

The story of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will take place 15 years after the events of the original movie. Players will be able to create their own Na'vi character that will be let loose to explore the western region of Pandora, which has yet to be showcased on the Avatar film series. Unlike other Na'vi, though, the player-controller protagonist grew up with the RDA, which means that they have a background in using human weapons and technology. As such, they'll have a wide arrange of Na'vi and human gear at their disposal throughout the experience.

As for its release date, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is poised to launch at the end of this year on December 7. The game will also be exclusive to current-gen platforms which means it will only come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

After such a long period of silence, what do you think about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?