Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gets Gorgeous New PC Trailer With Explosive Gameplay

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has gotten a brand new trailer that showcases its various PC features. Despite being the highest-grossing film of all-time, it took over a decade to get a sequel to Avatar and there was very little attempt to keep the sci-fi franchise alive in other mediums. There was a video game from Ubisoft to tie-in to the first film, but it was pretty standard for a movie tie-in game and generally unremarkable. The series laid dormant after that, but Ubisoft was confirmed to be working on a new game in the late 2010s while James Cameron started working on Avatar: The Way of Water and its subsequent sequels.

Now that Avatar: The Way of Water is out and a certified hit, all eyes are on Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to keep the momentum going. The first look at the game was released this summer and revealed it's a first-person game where you play as a Na'vi and are able to utilize human technology as well as Na'vi weapons/gear/creatures to take back the forests of Pandora. It looks pretty exciting and like a worthy extension of the growing Avatar universe and a new trailer suggests that Ubisoft will be doing a solid job of bringing the Avatar world to life. Given the amount of money, time, and resources James Cameron poured in to bringing Pandora to life with such vivid imagery, it puts a lot of pressure on Ubisoft to do it right. Thankfully, the trailer showcases a lot of features for the new PC version of the game and makes it look like a visual showcase.

As of right now, we have no idea how Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will turn out. Some people think it's a bit too identical to Far Cry which could make it less exciting given how many Far Cry games there have been. Either way, it should be an interesting to see if Ubisoft manages to pull it off as it could lead to more Avatar games in the future.

Avatar 3 Release Date

Avatar 3 was intended to release in December 2024, but it was unfortunately delayed to December 2025 earlier this year. It was noted by producers that they need more time to work on the film. Given the immense success of Avatar: The Way of Water, it's no surprise that Disney even allotted the team behind it the opportunity to continue cracking away at the sequels. It's possible that spacing them out will lead to even greater success as people won't be fatigued by the films.

What is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora About?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will not adapt any of the films in the franchise, but will instead expand on the world we already know. Players will explore a new area of Pandora and fill the shoes of a Na'vi that wakes up after being put in stasis and waking up 15 years later to find the RDA have started conquering Pandora. It's up to you to work with the tribes to fight back against the RDA and reclaim your home. It's expected that the game will have some ties to the films, though it's not clear to what degree as it's still intended to be a standalone game.