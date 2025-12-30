Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Sees Huge Resurgence Following Fire and Ash Release

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the open-world action game from Ubisoft, has seen a substantial rise in players following the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash in movie theaters. For the most part, when Frontiers of Pandora arrived in 2023, it was seen as a disappointment. Critics and players alike tended to agree that while it featured a gorgeous world with enjoyable gameplay, its narrative and repetitive missions left a lot to be desired. In spite of these shortcomings, Avatar fans are now returning to Frontiers of Pandora in droves, which has seemingly led to the game being more popular than ever.

Based on info from SteamDB, the number of people playing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Steam has shot up in recent weeks. In fact, the game’s all-time concurrent player peak happened within the past 24-hours on Steam when 12,496 people were playing it at once. While this data is only reflective of those playing on PC via Steam, there’s a good chance that a similar rise in players has happened across PlayStation and Xbox platforms as well.

Ubisoft Capitalized on Fire and Ash in a Great Way

Although Avatar: Fire and Ash is surely a major catalyst that has led to people revisiting Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft itself pushed out a substantial new update for the game at the start of December titled From the Ashes. This patch notably added a third-person mode to Frontiers of Pandora to go along with a ton of new story content for the game that was similar to what was seen in Fire and Ash. Despite this content arriving two years after the title’s original launch, releasing it in proximity to Fire and Ash hitting theaters proved to be a fantastic decision on Ubisoft’s part.

What Ubisoft looks to do next with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora remains to be seen. While the game is now seemingly being played at a higher rate than ever, a sequel seems unlikely as Frontiers of Pandora didn’t sell well enough to warrant it. Still, even if we never get another Avatar game from Ubisoft, Frontiers of Pandora is in a better state than ever before and it very much worth checking out if you have a desire to get lost within the world of Pandora.

