Avatar: Fire and Ash Character’s Fate Confirmed in New Video Game DLC

A major character from Avatar: Fire and Ash has had their fate revealed in a new DLC for Ubisoft’s video game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Although there has been much debate over the “cultural relevance” of the Avatar franchise, it is consistently one of the must successful franchises in history. The first two films alone made over $5 billion and the latest film, Fire and Ash, has already added $345 million to the franchise total in its first weekend. Unless there’s a steep drop off, it seems like it’s on its way to at least another $1 billion, if not more.

With that said, Disney has made a great deal of effort to synergize with video games, comic books, and even an Avatar park at Disney World. Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a massively underrated addition to the franchise, as it lets players freely explore and immerse themselves in the world of Pandora. It’s a gorgeous open world and one that fuses the environmental themes from the films to empower the player into protecting the lush alien planet. Ubisoft has continued to support the game since its launch in 2023 and just recently released a big story expansion that takes place a few weeks after the events of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora‘s New DLC Confirms Quaritch’s Fate

avatar: fire and ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash could serve as the ending to the franchise, if James Cameron or Disney wanted it that way. It’s fairly conclusive. However, there are some loose threads left open. At the end of the film, the villainous Quaritch and Jake Sully duke it out on a bunch of floating rocks in the middle of a highly dangerous magnetic flux. It’s a riveting set piece that ends with Sully actually saving Quaritch’s life before the rest of the Sully clan closes in to either kill or capture the villain. However, Quaritch leaps off the rock into the flux, never to be seen again.

The rule of thumb with these kinds of things is that if you don’t see the body, they’re probably not dead. However, things are left vague. The scene was even shot in August 2025, potentially to allow Cameron to say Quaritch killed himself if they never make Avatar 4, but also to give himself enough wiggle room to bring the character back if it does happen. With that said, the new Avatar: From the Ashes DLC for Frontiers of Pandora confirms what happened with Quaritch.

The character can be heard in a post-credits audio clip giving orders to the RDA’s Tyler Bukowski, confirming he did indeed survive his fall in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Of course, it’s entirely possible all of this was recorded and implemented into the game before Cameron reshot Quaritch’s ending in August of this year. But, as of right now, this would canonically mean the Na’vi clone of Miles Quaritch is in fact alive and well.

QUARITCH CREDITS CAMEO pic.twitter.com/TwF8MtHpoh — M🥷 from the ashes era (@XOLEKYZ) December 20, 2025

