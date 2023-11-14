Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Goes Gold

Ubisoft has shared that its upcoming open-world game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has now gone gold. Initially announced all the way back in 2017, Frontiers of Pandora has been in the works for a prolonged period of time and was previously slated to arrive in 2022. After a lengthy delay pushed the game back, though, Ubisoft has now confirmed that its Avatar project will be launching on schedule in the coming month.

Shared on social media, Ubisoft informed eager fans that the initial development on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has now been completed. This means that the game has "gone gold" and will begin the process of certification and shipping. Most importantly, when games go gold, it also informs fans that any future delays will likely not be coming to pass. As such, Frontiers of Pandora isn't in danger of slipping to 2024 and will arrive in just a few short weeks on December 7.

We're extremely proud to share that #AvatarFrontiers has gone GOLD! We can't wait for you all to explore the incredible world of Pandora on December 7th.



A huge congratulations to lead studio @UbiMassive, and our codev studios around the world 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rEGhUFTlMc — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 13, 2023

Alongside Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of Ubisoft's biggest releases of 2023. It also represents one of the first titles that Ubisoft has created solely for current-gen platforms which include PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. With the power of its upgraded Snowdrop engine, Frontiers of Pandora is likely going to be one of the prettiest titles that Ubisoft has released in quite some time and could be a major hit for the publisher.

You can learn more about what Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will entail via its official description and trailer attached below.

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the never-before-seen Western Frontier of Pandora. Abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA, you, a Na'vi, were trained and molded to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na'vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA."