Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Goes Gold
Ubisoft's Avatar game is poised to hit its early December launch date.
Ubisoft has shared that its upcoming open-world game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has now gone gold. Initially announced all the way back in 2017, Frontiers of Pandora has been in the works for a prolonged period of time and was previously slated to arrive in 2022. After a lengthy delay pushed the game back, though, Ubisoft has now confirmed that its Avatar project will be launching on schedule in the coming month.
Shared on social media, Ubisoft informed eager fans that the initial development on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has now been completed. This means that the game has "gone gold" and will begin the process of certification and shipping. Most importantly, when games go gold, it also informs fans that any future delays will likely not be coming to pass. As such, Frontiers of Pandora isn't in danger of slipping to 2024 and will arrive in just a few short weeks on December 7.
We're extremely proud to share that #AvatarFrontiers has gone GOLD! We can't wait for you all to explore the incredible world of Pandora on December 7th.— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 13, 2023
A huge congratulations to lead studio @UbiMassive, and our codev studios around the world 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rEGhUFTlMc
Alongside Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of Ubisoft's biggest releases of 2023. It also represents one of the first titles that Ubisoft has created solely for current-gen platforms which include PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. With the power of its upgraded Snowdrop engine, Frontiers of Pandora is likely going to be one of the prettiest titles that Ubisoft has released in quite some time and could be a major hit for the publisher.
You can learn more about what Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will entail via its official description and trailer attached below.
"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the never-before-seen Western Frontier of Pandora. Abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA, you, a Na'vi, were trained and molded to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na'vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA."
- Explore a World of Wonder and Danger: Experience the epic wonders of the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora. Journey through beautiful yet unpredictable open world regions, where lowering your guard can lead to deadly mistakes.
- Become Na'vi: Harness your incredible strength and agility while customizing your character; crafting new gear, and upgrading skills and weapons to fit your playstyle.
- Soar the Skies: Bond with your own personal banshee that will give you an edge in aerial combat and can be used for traveling across the vast Western Frontier.
- Master Multiple Combat Styles: Fight off the dangers of Pandora as you embrace the precision of traditional Na'vi weapons, including your bow and spear-thrower, or leverage your human training with more destructive weapons, such as an assault rifle or a shotgun.
- An Immersive Next-Gen Experience: Developed to maximize the power of PS5, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will push the limits of immersion with extraordinary level of detail, rendering, density, and immersive audio.
- Full Campaign Co-Op: Play the full story campaign in single-player or with a friend online in two-player co-op.