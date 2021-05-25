Axiom Verge 2 Gets Delayed

✖

Axiom Verge 2 has been delayed once more, developer Thomas Happ announced on Tuesday. Originally announced in 2019 and scheduled to release in 2020, the game was then delayed into sometime within the first half of 2021. Following that delay, it’s now been said that the game will instead release sometime in Q3 2021. Happ preferred not to go into the details of the delay in the announcement post about the news and said instead that the game will simply be better having had more time spent on it.

The delay was publicized on social media with a post on the Axiom Verge 2 site offering up some more information about the matter. Happ recalled the original delay and said he felt as though he was being cautious in projecting a release in the first half of 2021 instead of just saying the Q1 2021 but admitted he should’ve been a bit more cautious since the game now needs another delay.

“I could go into a long spiel about why it’s taking longer than I originally forecast, but I don’t want to get too bogged down into technical details,” Happ said. “Suffice it to say that the game will be better for the additional time, and I won’t have to burn myself out crunching to hit a date that I set for myself.”

To soften that blow and to give Axiom Verge fans something to digest while they wait for more news on the game and its eventual release date later this year, Happ said he’s marking down the price of the Axiom Verge Making-Of Documentary. It’ll be available for free on Steam to give people an inside look at the making of the first game and some of the tribulations that went on during that process. The discount does not appear to be applied to the product at this time on Steam, but Happ said the documentary will soon be available through the Epic Games Store, too.

“One of the positive things that came out of our disastrous foray into the world of retail was a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Axiom Verge,” Happ said. “It was filmed and directed by 2 Player Productions, whom you may know from their work on the Double Fine Adventure documentary, Mojang: The Story of Minecraft, and many others. We included it on a Blu-ray disc in the Axiom Verge: Multiverse Edition and later made it available for separate purchase on Steam. By way of apology for the delay, I am hereby permanently setting the price for the documentary to $0.00 on Steam. In addition, it will soon be available on the Epic Games Store, and I’ll announce it on Twitter when it goes live.”

Axiom Verge 2 will release sometime during Q3 2021.