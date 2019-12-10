Axiom Verge 2 Announced, Coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo ended its Indie World Showcase on Tuesday with a big announcement: Axiom Verge 2 is happening, and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch. Tom Happ, the creator of Axiom Verge, appeared at the end of the Indie World stream to cap off the event and unveil a first look at the next game in the series. An exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s due out for the Nintendo Switch sometime in Fall 2020.

This is indeed the second Axiom Verge game, but Happ stressed that it’s one that can be played either as your first Axiom Verge game or a follow-up to the original. The site for the game that’s already live following its announcement referenced the Metroidvania ties it has to games of its kind and said that you can play this before or after Axiom Verge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You may have played Axiom Verge, or heard it referenced as a benchmark for indie ‘metroidvania’ adventures,” the Axiom Verge 2 site said. “Axiom Verge 2 is part of the same story as Axiom Verge 1 but is a completely new game: new characters, new powers, new enemies, and a new world. You can play it before or after the original.”

You may think you already know the world of Axiom Verge. Think again. Discover the origins of the @AxiomVerge universe in #AxiomVerge2 coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2020! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/XZqvgcEwKn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 10, 2019

You’ll play as a character named Indra in Axiom Verge 2. Set in “an ancient, alternate Earth, complete with mountains, lakes, deserts, and the ruins of a civilization,” Axiom Verge 2 presents players with a new range of enemies, characters, and powers to master. Some of those features were highlighted on the site such as urns that players will encounter in their travels. These contain powers and abilities players will acquire if they break them, but there appears to be some cost associated with this. Some of the new enemies include mechanical drones that can be hacked to take control of them to some degree.

“These mechanical foes attack you on sight,” the site said about the new drone enemies. “But like anything with a computer at its core, they can be hacked, each for varying effects.”

Axiom Verge 2 is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch in Fall 2020.