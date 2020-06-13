Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access Planned for August

Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch in early access in August 2020, but that release window comes with a big “maybe” attached to it. Larian Studios, the group behind the new Baldur’s Gate game, shared an update on the early access timing on Saturday and said August is the month they’re shooting for to have the game in players’ hands but that things might change. Like many other developers and creators, Larian Studios has been working under unprecedented conditions because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the goal is still to have the game launch in early access in August assuming everything goes as planned.

The new trailer from Larian Studios above showed off some more footage from Baldur’s Gate 3 as it built up to the big reveal at the end that the game will tentatively launch in early access in August. The “maybe” appeared right afterwards under the August 2020 timeframe.

To find out why that release date is a maybe rather than a certainty, you’ll want to check out the latest community update for the game. Swen Vincke, founder of Larian Studios, said Larian Studios has been hit by the coronavirus like everyone else has been and has had to adjust accordingly. Working from home and not being able to have group discussions was one roadblock the team encountered, but Vincke said they’ve made progress regardless.

Nonetheless, we managed to make a lot of progress since you last saw the game at PAX East, so we think we’re gonna make it, depending on a couple of things,” he said.

Vincke said performance captures are one thing the team has to work on with the video showing extra precautions being taken during these efforts like wearing masks during the performance captures. He said there are some improvements made since PAX East that people will understand more about when they can see them for themselves and listed improved fidelity, better combat, and a refined implementation of rulesets.

Get ready to venture forth. Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Early Access August 2020... Maybe. Roll with us, June 18th. Baldur’s Gate 3 kicks off D&D Live. https://t.co/SnSetSJZgU — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) June 13, 2020

On June 18th, Vincke said there will be another livestream held where we’ll see more gameplay from Baldur’s Gate 3 ahead of the August early access timeframe. People will be able to help Vincke decide what to do in the livestream whether that means visiting certain places or slaying creatures.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently planned for an early access release in August 2020.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.