Baldur's Gate 3 Releases Second Hotfix, Patch Notes Revealed

Baldur's Gate 3 got its second post-launch hotfix on Tuesday with nearly 300 different bugs and issues addressed in the patch notes, according to developer Larian Studios. Lots of those improvements are business as usual bugfixes where Larian resolved instances where people would get stuck in dialogue options, infinite loops, or couldn't progress through certain actions -- the normal video game patch notes -- while others addressed problems with players' chosen genitalia options as well as instances of missing underwear.

Larian also hyped up the success of the game so far in its note about the hotfix while touting that over 800,000 concurrent players have been playing Baldur's Gate 3 since release. The note from the developer addressed that success, the vast number of fixed bugs in the patch notes, and the "unintentional gnome sorcerer wardrobe malfunction" made apparent over the weekend.

Whether you're here for those fixes or something different that you've noticed wasn't working right in the game, there's a chance you'll find what you're looking for in the Baldur's Gate 3 patch notes below. The hotfix should be live now for players to download.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch Notes for Hotfix #2

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in dialogue.

Fixed a potential crash when reloading a savegame made mid-dialogue.

Fixed being unable to enter the Shadowfell if you saved while the prompt was on screen.

Fixed a crash caused by the UI.

Fixed a potential crash when saving while standing on a surface during combat or in Turn-Based Mode.

Fixed a rare blocker when loading a savegame made in camp that would cause a party member to spawn outside of camp.

Fixed a potential crash when choosing to stop listening in on a dialogue.

Fixed a potential crash when applying dye to an item outside of the inventory or through non-conventional means, such as the Reward panel.

Fixed a potential multiplayer crash when the client touches the transponder on the nautiloid and leaves the party, and then the host tries to open Party View.

Fixed a potential crash caused by the game trying to load the Character Creation UI when you are no longer in Character Creation.

Fixed a potential crash related to the tooltips of items that grant skill advantages but don't have an owner.

Fixed a rare PhysX crash.

Fixed a rare crash related to moving items.

Multiplayer

Fixed long fade-outs when listening in on dialogues in multiplayer.

Gameplay

Penises C and D no longer clip through some githyanki clothing.

Male gnome sorcerers are no longer missing their undies.

Fixed an infinite loop that could occur with spells like Minor Illusion, where the enemy and the illusion would repeatedly enter and leave combat.

Fixed necromites not joining the combat with Ketheric.

Fixed enemies on the upper floor of Moonrise entering combat with those on the lower floor.

Fixed Voss' dragon reappearing after the githyanki scene near the Mountain Pass.

Fixed a book in Moonrise Towers showing an internal variable name instead of the correct content.

Fixed an issue preventing the boss fight with Ketheric from progressing.

UI

Removed the version number that was below the minimap.

Improved UI stability by preventing possible crashes and possible savegame corruption.

Engine

Fixed issues with rendering on Vulkan when minimising the game.

Added additional multiplayer servers and server scaling support.

Fixed an issue causing the wrong refresh rates to be applied if the game was not running in fullscreen.

Cinematics