Bandai Namco Teases a Project Announcement at Gamescom

Bandai Namco is bringing demos of the publisher’s biggest upcoming games to Germany for Gamescom this year, but it also has a new project that’ll be announced during the expo.

Whatever the announcement is, it’s still a ways away since Gamescom doesn’t take place until August 21 in Cologne, Germany. Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe’s press release sent out today about the Gamescom conference confirmed that the publisher would be present there though with 11 games playable during the event. While the list of games themselves didn’t include any surprises considering what Bandai Namco brought to E3, a statement from Hervé Hoerdt, vice president of marketing and digital at EU Bandai Namco, hinted at the all-new project that the company is working on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Gamescom is one of the best opportunities to give our fans an early, first-hand look at some of our biggest upcoming titles – and 2018 is no exception. This year’s line-up includes the return of fan favourites such as SOULCALIBUR, DRAGON BALL and ONE PIECE, as well as all-new titles such as the mashup of the greatest-ever manga and anime characters in Jump Force.” says Hoerdt. “We’re also proud to announce a brand-new co-publishing project at the show we think our fans will be very excited about. Stayed tuned for more information.”

That “brand-new co-publishing project” sounds like it’s something for Bandai Namco’s followers to look forward to, at least according to Hoerdt. Who Bandai Namco is working with to publish whatever the project is remains to be seen, and until more is shared on the project, it’s impossible to say what it might be.

Bandai Namco’s list of games that’ll be playable by Gamescom attendees also included a few mysteries, three of them to be exact. As stated above, the publisher said that there would be 11 games playable at Gamescom, but only eight of them were explicitly mentioned in the announcement. As Hoerdt said in his statement, Jump Force will be there along with other games like Code Vein and One Piece World Seeker. The remaining three games that weren’t included in the list raise the question of what they’ll be, though Bandai Namco didn’t indicate whether they’d be games that we’ve already seen demos for in the past or not.

The games that we do know Bandai Namco is bringing include the following:

Jump Force

SoulCalibur VI

Dragon Ball FighterZ on Nintendo Switch

One Piece World Seeker

Code Vein

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

My Hero One’s Justice

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Gamescom starts on August 21 and runs until August 25.