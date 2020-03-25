Batgirl Arkham Knight Hot Toys Figure Revealed

While we aren’t sure what’s next for Rocksteady or the Batman Arkham franchise just yet, fans of the trilogy can add Arkham Knight’s version of Batgirl to their collections courtesy of Hot Toys. The studio recently revealed their newest addition to the Sixth Scale Collectible line, and it’s none other than Barbara Gordon herself, who was playable in the game’s DLC. As one would expect from Hot Toys, the detailing on this figure is absolutely stunning, and it comes with a newly developed masked head sculpt (with swappable facial expressions), real fabric hair, and a slew of accessories. One of the coolest has to be the remote hacking device that she used in the game, and of course, it features numerous points of articulation.

You’ll also get a grappling hook, a Batarang, and more. The Arkham Knight Batgirl Sixth Scale Figure is up for pre-order for $243.00, and you can check out more photos starting on the next slide.

The official description and all the accessories can be found below.

“With the fame of the Batman Arkham game series continues to spread globally, some of the iconic characters from Batman: Arkham Knight have gained immense popularity. To keep up the momentum, Hot Toys present Batgirl from one of the downloadable episodes A Matter of Family. Determined to save her father from The Joker, Babara Gordon, a.k.a. Batgirl has to battle against the Joker along with Robin. Highly sought after by “Bats” fans, here comes the Batgirl Sixth Scale Collectible Figure.

Beautifully crafted based on Batgirl’s appearance in the video game, the Batgirl Sixth Scale Figure features a newly developed masked head sculpt with long light brown real fabric hair, a newly developed body tailored for Batgirl, a sophisticated tailored Batsuit with gold color Bat logo on the chest as well as light copper-colored armor on arms, a light copper color belt, an array of Bat gadgets including grapnel gun with Batclaw, Batarangs and a Remote Hacking Device. Last but not least, the figure also comes with a specially designed figure stand with game logo and backdrop. Dress your shelf with this brilliant piece and place it along with the Arkham game series now!”

The Batgirl Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Batgirl in Batman: Arkham Knight videogame

One (1) newly developed masked head sculpt with two (2) interchangeable lower part of faces capturing Batgirl’s facial expressions and make-up

Long light brown real fabric hair implantation

Body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of Batarang holding hands

One (1) pair of gesturing hands

One (1) right gun holding hand

One (1) left remote device holding hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Specially designed figure stand with game logo and backdrop

Costume:

One (1) newly developed Batsuit with a gold-colored Bat logo on the chest as well as an attachable leather-like black and light copper-colored cape

One (1) light copper color utility belt

One (1) pair of light copper arm armor

One (1) pair of light brown colored boots

Weapons and Gadgets:

Two (2) Batarangs

One (1) grapnel gun with attachable Batclaw

One (1) Remote Hacking Device

What do you think of the new figure? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things DC!

