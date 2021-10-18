Batman: Arkham City Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Believe it or not, today marks the 10th anniversary of Batman: Arkham City, which originally launched on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on October 18, 2011. The game, which was the second outing in Rocksteady Studios’ beloved Batman Arkham game series, went on to release across numerous different platforms over the years and later received a sequel of its own with 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight. To celebrate today’s anniversary, though, social media has lit up over the course of the day with messages not only from fans, but also those who worked on the title.

Taking to Twitter, those at Rocksteady shared a message with fans reflecting on the release of Batman: Arkham City to celebrate its 10th anniversary. In short, the studio said that they couldn’t believe that it had really been a full decade since the project first launched. “Who would have thought that today marks a whole decade since the release of Batman: Arkham City. It really doesn’t feel like that long ago,” Rocksteady said on social media. “Thanks to all of our fans for being there for Gotham.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who would have thought that today marks a whole decade since the release of Batman: Arkham City. It really doesn’t feel like that long ago. Thanks to all of our fans for being there for Gotham. pic.twitter.com/g8V1UJgy54 — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) October 18, 2021

In short, Batman: Arkham City has long been recognized by many as one of the greatest games of all-time since it first launched. To this day, Arkham City boasts an incredible 96/100 score on Metacritic, putting it on a fairly short list of games to ever receive this level of critical acclaim. Even when looking beyond critics, numerous fans around the globe still consider Batman: Arkham City to be a masterpiece, with many (myself included), considering it to be the best title that Rocksteady has ever made. In many ways, it continues to be the benchmark to which all other games associated with superheroes are compared to. While it’s somewhat surprising that the game is now 10 years old, it will surely continue to have a lasting legacy in the years to come.

Is Batman: Arkham City your favorite entry in the beloved franchise? And better yet, are you someone that happens to think it’s the best superhero game ever made? And if not, which game do you prefer over it? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.