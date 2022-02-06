Batman: Arkham Collection for Nintendo Switch Potentially Leaked by Store Listing

It would appear that “Batman Arkham Collection” could be coming to the Nintendo Switch this year if a store listing that surfaced online is to be believed. The listing itself could be completely inaccurate, of course, but it wouldn’t be the first time that an upcoming, unannounced title had been unintentionally revealed through a store listing.

More specifically, French retailer WTT has a listing up for “Batman Arkham Collection” that indicates it will release on August 31st. Even if the title itself is real, the release date could be nothing more than a placeholder. Notably, Batman: Arkham Collection was previously released for consoles other than the Nintendo Switch as well as PC several years back, lending the whole thing even more legitimacy.

If it does in fact come to Nintendo Switch this year, it seems fair to assume that it will be much like the other versions of Batman: Arkham Collection. The collected title on Steam, for example, includes the Game of the Year Edition for both Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City as well as Batman: Arkham Knight and its Season Pass. Of the released video games in the Arkham series, the one missing from the collection is Batman: Arkham Origins, which was not developed by Rocksteady Studios.

Rocksteady Studios is currently working on a new video game set in the Arkham franchise of video games called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Reportedly, it has been delayed to 2023. Additionally, WB Games is also set to release Gotham Knights at some point, though it is not apparently connected to the Arkham games despite featuring several of the same characters.

As noted above, there’s no telling if the listing for “Batman Arkham Collection” for the Nintendo Switch is legit at all, but the store listing did indicate a release date of August 31st. Even if the video game collection is real, that could still be a placeholder overall. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Batman Arkham video games right here.

What do you think about the possibility that “Batman Arkham Collection” could release for the Nintendo Switch this year? Would you be up for playing the Arkham video games once again but this time on the Switch? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

