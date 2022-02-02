Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reportedly Delayed to 2023

A new report has emerged stating that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is the latest game from beloved developer Rocksteady Studios, has now been internally delayed to 2023. Originally unveiled back in 2020, Rocksteady and WB Games showed off a whole lot more of Suicide Squad to coincide with the DC FanDome event and The Game Awards 2021. And while the game was tentatively planned to release at some point this year, this doesn’t seem to be the case any longer.

According to Bloomberg, those within Warner Media, which is the company that controls WB Games, have opted to delay Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League into next year. This information comes by way of anonymous sources that are said to be familiar with the status of the project. Assuming that this report is accurate, it seems likely that WB Games and Rocksteady will publicly disclose in the near future that the title has been pushed back to the next calendar year.

https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1488930672987324423

Even though this delay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hasn’t been confirmed by WB Games just yet, the move would make a fair amount of sense given how many other titles the publisher is planning to release this year. At this point in time, WB Games has three heavy-hitters on the way in 2022 with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Hogwarts Legacy, and Gotham Knights. While Suicide Squad is still planned to launch this year for now, it almost makes more sense for WB Games to punt the title back to next year just to spread out their releases a bit more.

At this point in time, the one thing that we do know for certain is that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be releasing across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms whenever it does arrive. If WB Games makes a formal announcement about the game’s delay in the near future, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Do you think it's surprising that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed into next year?