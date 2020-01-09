New Batman Game Teaser Just Got Way More Complicated

Back in September 2019, Warner Bros. Montreal revealed the first teaser for its new Batman game, which we know little about other than that it seemingly involves the Court of Owls and that it’s likely in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And after these teasers, the game went dark. Fast-forward to today, and Warner Bros. Montreal revealed the game’s second teaser, which like the first teaser, came in the form of a new symbol. And just like after the first teaser, fans of the DC hero are now wondering how far away an official reveal is. Well, it looks like it could still be awhile before the game is unveiled to the public.

Warner Bros. Montreal has launched a new website, featuring a giant emblem. And within this emblem are the two emblems they developer has teased so far. And then there’s eight empty spots where more emblems will go. In other words, it appears there’s plenty more teasing left before we get a reveal. Now, maybe the time in-between these teasers will shorten, but it’s not a promising sign for those hoping to see the game soon.

It looks like there are much more icon/symbol/logo teasers coming from WB Games Montreal which means going by their current pace the game will be revealed in ten yearshttps://t.co/UCv98QBbvI pic.twitter.com/Xq4qxZfv8I — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 9, 2020

For now, there’s no concrete way of deciphering what this website entails. That said, surely the game will be revealed this year. And while it’s possible it could be revealed any random afternoon, it’s more likely it will get stage time at the expected PS5 reveal or E3. The former is expected to go down in a couple months, while the latter is poised to return in June. Hopefully, for the sake of Batman fans, it’s not the latter.

