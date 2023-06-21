Detective Pikachu Returns Release Date Announced

The Pokemon Company has announced the release date for Detective Pikachu Returns, the long-awaited sequel to the game that inspired the Pokemon movie of the same name. During today's Nintendo Direct posted to YouTube earlier today, Nintendo revealed that Detective Pikachu Returns would be released on October 6. The sequel will be released for the Nintendo Switch. Both Tim Goodman and Pikachu will return in Rime City, but with new Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield also making appearances. You can check out the full trailer below:

Detective Pikachu tells the story of Tim Goodman, a young boy looking for his lost father. When Tim meets a talking Pikachu who lacks the ability to use Pokemon moves, Tim realizes that the talking Pokemon might have connections to his father. Detective Pikachu was a deduction and puzzle game, with no combat or Pokemon battles. Creatures Inc. (the co-owner of the Pokemon franchise best known for making the Pokemon Trading Card Game) developed the game, which originally released in Japan in 2016 and were eventually released for the US in 2018.

Detective Pikachu really sprung into the public's consciousness in 2017 when Warner Bros. announced they were making a live-action movie based on the game. The movie starred Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Detective Pikachu and Justice Smith as Tim Goodman. While the movie received middling reviews when it was released in 2019, it did earn over $450 million. The film's performance allegedly disappointed WB executives, which is why we haven't heard any word about a potential movie sequel.

Detective Pikachu 2 will be released on October 6.