Batman: The Animated Series Game Just Revealed Addition of Iconic Villain

Batman: The Animated Series continues to be one of the most popular eras of the Dark Knight, and while that’s partly due to the popularity of Batman overall, another major part of the show’s success was how it characterized Batman’s iconic roster of villains. You’ll find many who point out the show’s versions of Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, and more as their all-time favorites, but the show also created new characters for the franchise. Now one of those iconic villains has been added to the heavily anticpated Batman: The Animated Series game that’s hitting later this year, and we cannot wait to see how they impact the game.

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DC fans have a lot to look forward to this year, including Batman: The Animated Series – Enemies of Gotham City. Enemies of Gotham City will allow players to command one of 12 Batman villains as they look to take over Gotham and evade the Dark Knight, but Upper Deck just upped the ante by revealing a new expansion for the game that introduces four new villains into the mix, including the ever-deadly villain known as The Phantasm from the animated classic Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

The Phantasm Joins Batman: The Animated Series Game, And They Are Not Alone

The new expansion is titled the Knight on the Town expansion, and alongside The Phantasm, players will also be able to play as The Riddler, Killer Croc, and Man-Bat. Killer Croc allows you to hurt other villains, while The Riddler will allow you to spread deadly riles across the city and utilize special Riddle tokens to help put areas of the city under your control.

The Phantasm and Man-Bat are described as Lone Villains, and while we are waiting for more details on how they work with the other villains, we know that The Phantasm specializes in unleashing vengeance, and Man-Bat is able to concoct secret formulas.

These four new villains make Enemies of Gotham City one of the biggest Batman villain rosters in any game to date. Right now, the base game includes The Joker, Ra’s Al Ghul, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze, Clayface, Bane, The Mad Hatter, Two-Face, The Penguin, Red Claw, and Scarecrow, and now the expansion adds The Phantasm, The Riddler, Man-Bat, and Killer Croc.

As of now, there are only a few other major villains from the show that aren’t in the game. The ones that immediately come to mind are Clock King, Hugo Strange, The Ventriloquist and Scarface, and Catwoman, though she’s always been more of an anti-hero and might be an ally of Batman in the game. There’s also Condiment King, and that would actually be amazing if he were in the game.

The Phantasm made their debut in the Batman: Mask of the Phantasm animated film, which was released in 1993. One of the big mysteries of the film is the identity of The Phantasm after they start taking out Gotham City’s biggest crime bosses. Eventually, the identity of The Phantasm is revealed to be Andrea Beaumont, whom Bruce actually proposed to years ago. Now she’s back in Gotham, but as Batman soon learns, she has her own motives that will put them on opposing sides.

Batman: The Animated Series – Enemies of Gotham City will release later this year.

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