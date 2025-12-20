New Batman: The Animated Series Game Revealed (And It’s A DC Fan’s Dream)

There have been a myriad of Batman interpretations on film and TV over the years, and while everyone has their favorites, there is one version of the Dark Knight that receives almost unanimous acclaim. That would be the iconic Batman: The Animated Series, which has continued to be the bar against which all other Batman adaptations are measured. Now, a new game set in the Batman Animated Series universe has been revealed, and it’s a DC fan’s dream.

The new game is titled Enemies of Gotham City and is set in the universe of Batman: The Animated Series. Developed and designed by Upper Deck, Enemies of Gotham lives up to its name in the fact that it puts 2 to 5 players in the boots of 12 of Batman’s greatest enemies as they attempt to burn down parts of Gotham, carve out their territories, and make a killing while doing it, though you’ll also need to avoid Batman and his allies to reach your ultimate goals.

Batman Enemies of Gotham City is a DC Villain Fan’s Dream

While Upper Deck revealed a first look at the board, Arkham Dice Tower, and The Joker, we had a chance to get an up-close look at the prototype of the game at Gen Con, and if you’re a fan of DC villains, you are in for something special. The game features 12 villains, and each one will feature their own special ability and main weapon to help them seize parts of Gotham. Villains like The Mad Hatter will let you push other villains out of districts and replace their goons with your goons, while Two-Face will have you flipping his coin to get either beneficial or negative effects.

Poison Ivy will have you setting up greenhouses that grant you bonuses to districts that contain them, while Mr. Freeze lets you replace fire with Ice, and when you freeze things, other villains can’t burn them. Clayface can copy the main weapon of another villain, while characters like Penguin and Bane focus more on gaining money. Then there’s the Joker, who is able to send goons in districts to Arkham Asylum.

The full roster is impressive, as it includes The Mad Hatter, Two-Face, Poison Ivy, Bane, The Penguin, Clayface, Red Claw, Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, Joker, and Ra’s al Ghul. As you can see in the images, the artwork feels directly pulled from the show, but it’s actually original art made to look as if it could exist in the show, and it’s stunning.

We can’t wait to get some hands-on time with the game, and hopefully, a release date will be announced soon, but if you’re a Batman: The Animated Series fan, this absolutely needs to be on your radar.

