Capcom’s Most Underrated Series Began 27 Years Ago Today and Still Hasn’t Gotten the Reboot It Deserves

There are few things more frustrating as a longtime gaming fan than watching a beloved series disappear. Sadly, this is the case for many franchises, and it is something that has become common. Yet, we’ve also seen developers reviving long dormant franchises through remakes, remasters, and even brand new games. One series stands out in my mind, and though it has been over two decades since a game was last released in this series, I have hope that it could still see a revival. With Capcom behind this series and having one of its best years and bringing back older series, I believe there is a chance we’ll see Dino Crisis come back.

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Dino Crisis was first released in Japan on July 1, 1999. Created by Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami and developed by Capcom, the series built a devoted fanbase thanks to its blend of survival horror, action, and clever dinosaur enemies. Despite that popularity, the franchise has remained largely absent since Dino Crisis 3 released in 2003. More than two decades later, fans continue to request a Dino Crisis reboot, remake, or sequel, making it one of Capcom’s most demanded dormant franchises.

Dino Crisis Was Never Just “Resident Evil With Dinosaurs”

image courtesy of capcom

When I first played Dino Crisis, I expected a simple dinosaur version of Resident Evil mixed with Jurassic Park. That assumption lasted about thirty minutes as I quickly realized the game’s atmosphere felt entirely different. Instead of shambling zombies, I faced predators that moved quickly, hunted aggressively, and forced constant adaptation. Every encounter felt dangerous in a way that many survival horror games still struggle to replicate because of how unpredictable the dinosaurs could be.

Capcom itself described Dino Crisis as panic horror, and that label fit perfectly. The game combined resource management, puzzle solving, exploration, and real-time threats in a way that created constant tension. This felt similar to Resident Evil, but different enough to stand out. There was also Regina, who stood out as one of Capcom’s strongest protagonists during the PlayStation era, helping establish an identity separate from the company’s other horror franchises.

The success of the original game led to Dino Crisis 2 in 2000, which shifted toward a more action-focused approach while retaining the series’ dinosaur premise. While opinions remain divided on which entry is superior, both games demonstrated that Capcom had created something unique. Even today, few games successfully combine survival horror mechanics with prehistoric creatures. However, this success would become a bit muddled with the release of Dino Crisis 3.

Capcom Left Dino Crisis Behind After 2003

image courtesy of capcom

Unfortunately, the series’ momentum came to an abrupt halt with Dino Crisis 3. Released exclusively for Xbox in 2003, the game abandoned many of the elements that defined its predecessors. Set in a space station and featuring mutated dinosaur creatures, it received mixed reviews and failed to establish the long-term future Capcom had likely hoped for. It was just too different from the previous games, and damaged the series forever.

Since then, Dino Crisis has all but disappeared from Capcom’s release schedule. Outside of occasional re-releases and references, the company has not produced a new mainline entry in over twenty years. For a franchise that has sold millions of copies and maintained an active fan community, that absence remains surprising and hurts. Especially after seeing how much love other series like Resident Evil and Monster Hunter receive.

What makes this situation especially unusual is the continued demand for the series. Nearly every discussion about dormant Capcom franchises eventually circles back to Dino Crisis. Whether on social media, fan polls, gaming forums, or comment sections, requests for a Dino Crisis remake or Dino Crisis reboot remain remarkably consistent. Very few dormant franchises maintain that level of public interest after two decades. This just goes to show how impactful the series was thanks to the first two games.

There May Finally Be Hope for a Dino Crisis Revival

image courtesy of capcom

The strongest reason for optimism comes from Capcom itself. In recent years, the publisher has demonstrated a willingness to revisit older franchises that many fans assumed were gone forever. The announcement of Onimusha: Way of the Sword marked the return of that series after more than twenty years, while Capcom also confirmed that a new Okami project is now in development.

Those announcements changed the conversation around dormant Capcom franchises. If Onimusha can return after decades away and Okami can receive a long-awaited sequel, then Dino Crisis no longer feels impossible. Capcom has openly discussed using its catalog of classic IPs, which naturally raises questions about which series could return next. Many are convinced this could be Dino Crisis, especially after the experimental sci-fi dinosaur game, Exoprimal.

The original games remain beloved for many fans. I still remember the first time a Tyrannosaurus burst through a window in Dino Crisis and made me drop the controller in fear. Few gaming moments have stuck with me as vividly over the years, probably because I don’t play many horror games. Twenty-seven years after Regina’s first mission began, the demand for her return remains stronger than ever. Capcom has not announced anything regarding the series, but if there was ever a time for Dino Crisis to make a comeback, this feels like it.

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