Square Enix Collective WWII Shooter Battalion 1944 Enters Early Access

Activision isn’t the only publisher with a new WWII shooter to promote. Square Enix Collective is proud to bring you Battalion 1944, and old-school, no-nonsense first-person shooter from Bulkhead Interactive. The game enjoyed a tremendously successful crowd-funding campaign, and now it has finally reached Early Access on Steam, where you can pick it up for $14.99. Check out the trailer above.

Everything about Battalion 1944 is supposed to emulate that feeling you got while playing the legendary shooters of the 90s. Obviously the visuals and multiplayer are going to enjoy some modern touches, which is good news for you, but if you’re one of those FPS fans who can’t stand the thought of more jet-packs and wall-running, this could be the old-school shooter you’ve been waiting for.

For Square Enix, it’s a bold move into the shooter space. “For us, Battalion 1944 represents a step into an entirely new genre,” offers Phil Elliott, Director of Indie Publishing at Square Enix Limited. “Square Enix Collective was set up with the intention of releasing indie games from a wide range of studios working on a diverse line up of titles, and Battalion 1944 and its focus on an old school FPS ethic is something we’ve never done before. We’re sure it’s going to be a major asset in our line-up for years to come.”

After the success of The Turing Test, the developers at Bulkhead decided to turn their attention to this long-time passion project. “It’s no exaggeration that Battalion 1944 is the game I’ve always wanted to make,” says Joe Brammer – Studio Lead at Bulkhead Interactive. “We’ve enjoyed success at Bulkhead before, but we’re all gamers who grew up playing the best FPS games, so the idea of making one that stripped things back to the competitive nature of the shooters of old has been a dream come true.”

For $15 it's an incredibly tempting offer.. Could Bulkhead actually succeed in reviving that old-school shooter charm we were hoping to find in Call of Duty: WWII?