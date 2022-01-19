Battlefield 2042 Reveals Long-Awaited Feature Coming Next Month

Battlefield 2042 was a mess at launch, but slowly but surely, the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X first-person shooter is improving. At launch, the biggest marks against the game were its performance issues, its boatload of bugs, and its missing features, including some basic and tentpole features from previous games. Tomorrow’s update isn’t going to remedy all of this, but it will chip away at the game’s problems.

EA and DICE have confirmed that a new Battlefield 2042 update — and the game’s first update in 2022 — is set to go live tomorrow. Unfortunately, this update won’t add the feature alluded to in the title. However, alongside announcing the update, the aforementioned pair previewed this new feature.

More specifically, EA and DICE have provided a preview of the new Scoreboard coming to the game. When specifically it’s coming to the game, the pair don’t say, but they do provide a February window.

https://twitter.com/BFBulletin/status/1483743981716795394

As always, we will keep you updated. That said, right now not only is there no word of when exactly this feature will release, there’s also no word when players will learn more about it.

Battlefield 2042 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the game, click here.

“Battlefield 2042 absolutely should have been pushed back by EA and DICE to some point in 2022,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Instead, the version of this game that is currently available has been virtually unplayable for me at times since first releasing. Even beyond this, though, some of the key design changes that DICE has made in Battlefield 2042 don’t feel for the better. Rather than improving on the core Battlefield experience that fans loved with Battlefield 3, 4, or Bad Company 2, 2042 is a bloated husk of its former self that is trying to recapture some semblance of its previous glory. As a fan that has been playing this series for well over a decade, Battlefield 2042 is a massive disappointment that I struggle to think is even worth saving.”