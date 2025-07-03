Genshin Impact Banners for Version 5.7 Phase 2 Officially Revealed

The next phase of Genshin Impact Version 5.7 begins on July 8th. That means players only have a few more days to pull on current banners before they switch over. Starting with the Phase 2 update, we’ll get a new set of Character Event Wish banners along with a new Weapon Event Wish. And gamers won’t want to miss these new banners, which feature a few fan favorite characters to pull for.

Phase 2 of Genshin Impact 5.7 will bring back a few iconic characters, including not one but two Pyro Archons. Gamers are surprised to see one character, Iansan, making such a quick return. But for those who still haven’t pulled Iansan or some of the other boosted characters in these banners, it’s excellent news. Let’s dig into the details on the upcoming banners, which were officially revealed by HoYoverse today.

Genshin Impact Ancient Flame Ablaze Banner

The Mavuika Banner for 5.7 Phase 2

This Mavuika banner features a boosted drop rate for the event-exclusive 5-star “Night Igniting Flame” Mavuika. She is a Pyro Claymore character and a relatively recent addition to the game, making this banner an exciting opportunity for returning players to snag the Pyro Archon.

In addition to Mavuika, the banner will feature boosted drop rates for the following 4-star characters:

“Tempered in Molten Stone” Iansan – Electro Polearm

“Burgeoning Grace” Yaoyao – Dendro Polearm

“Exquisite Delicacy” Xiangling – Pyro Polearm

Players can test out the characters in the Test Run trial event throughout the banner duration from July 8th to July 29th.

Genshin Impact Ambrosial Essence Banner

The Emilie banner for Phase 2 of Genshin Impact 5.7

The highlight character for the Ambrosial Essence banner is “A Thousand Scents Traced” Emilie, a 5-star Dendro. Her drop rate will be boosted throughout the event banner period.

Along with Emilie, the following 5-star character will have a boosted drop rate, as well:

“Tempered in Molten Stone” Iansan – Electro Polearm

“Burgeoning Grace” Yaoyao – Dendro Polearm

“Exquisite Delicacy” Xiangling – Pyro Polearm

Like the Mavuika banner, Emielie and the other 4-star characters will be available in the Test Run trial event. Since the boosted 4-stars are the same for both banners, the big question will be whether you want to try for Emilie or Mavuika.

Version 5.7 Phase 2 Weapon Banner

Along with the character banners, there will be a new Epitome Invocation Weapon Event Wish. This banner will feature the 5-star Claymore A Thousand Blazing Suns along with the 4-star Polearm Lumidouce, which will both have a significant boost in drop rates. Other weapons with boosted drop rates are:

The Flute – 4 Star Sword

Rainslasher – 4 Star Claymore

Dragon’s Bane – 4 Star Polearm

Sacrificial Fragments – 4 Star Catalyst

Rust – 4 Star Bow

Many fans are a bit underwhelmed with the weapon banner for this phase of Genshin Impact. However, the character banners more than make up for it, with some truly exciting choices for players to pull for. The new banners for Genshin Impact will be live on July 3rd and run through July 29th. So, if these are looking good to you, start saving up your Primogems!