Battlefield 2042 Insider Teases Post-Launch Content

One notable Battlefield 2042 insider has teased what the forthcoming multiplayer shooter will have in store once it releases later this year. Although the latest Battlefield game will have quite a bit of content packed in at launch, DICE and Electronic Arts are obviously going to continue to build on it in the coming months and years. And to that end, it seems like we now have a better idea of what these future additions to the title will look like.

According to Tom Henderson, who has been a highly accurate source of information when it comes to Battlefield 2042, DICE is planning to add a ton of new features to the game after it releases. Specifically, DICE will be adding new content in a seasonal format, which is quite expected since many other shooters use this same release strategy nowadays. Within each season, Henderson says that two new maps, one new specialist, a number of new weapons, up to three new vehicles, and more will all be brought into Battlefield 2042. To go one step further, Henderson also asserts that all of these new additions will be made free for all players.

Each #BATTLEFIELD2042 Season; - 1 Specialist

- 2 New Maps

- 2 Portal Maps

- Hazard Zone Update (Story-driven)

- 6-8 New Weapons (for each mode)

- 2-3 New Vehicles (for each mode)

- 100 Season Tiers — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 22, 2021

As mentioned, even though Battlefield 2042 will clearly be adding a ton of content after its release, the base game should have more than enough to dig into. One of the newer components of Battlefield 2042 happens to be Portal mode, which EA and DICE just revealed a few days back. This aspect of the game will throw in many elements of previous Battlefield titles including popular maps, factions, and weapons from the past.

At this point in time, Battlefield 2042's release happens to be approaching quite quickly. The game is set to release this fall on October 22 and will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms. An open beta for the title is also set to happen a month prior to release and will occur in September.

Are you looking forward to getting your hands on Battlefield 2042 later this fall? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.