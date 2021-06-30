Battlefield 2042: EA Announces Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as "Official Consoles"

✖

Electronic Arts and DICE have revealed the official partners for the upcoming latest and greatest entry in the long-running Battlefield franchise, Battlefield 2042, and it includes a number of interesting companies with specific integrations in addition to some extremely vague partnerships at the moment. For example, Battlefield 2042 has an official off-road vehicle partner in Polaris, and players will be able to find and operate authentic Polaric vehicles in the game. Also, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are "the official consoles of Battlefield 2042," though it is unclear what that actually means at the moment.

The full list of official partners includes the ones mentioned above in addition to NVIDIA, Logitech, and WD_Black. But those also have more specifics mentioned from making use of NVIDIA DLSS on PC to integration of Logitech for in-game audio presets. It's also known that Battlefield 2042 will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, so it is by no means an exclusive title. So, what could making the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S the official consoles actually mean? Well, there's actually been a very interesting rumor going around for a couple of months at this point.

Basically, the rumor is that Xbox Game Pass will add a major third-party, first-person shooter later this year. With the way that the Call of Duty franchise has been working with PlayStation for the past years, that seems to count out whatever the next Call of Duty actually ends up being called. Battlefield 2042 just makes sense, assuming there is some nugget of truth to the rumor. It's always possible that there's simply going to be some sort of content or activity available via the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S that isn't available on the PlayStation 5, but given how hard Xbox has been pushing Xbox Game Pass lately, it certainly seems like as good a guess as any.

Battlefield 2042 is officially set to release for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on October 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming first-person shooter right here.

