Not one, but two new Nintendo Switch 2 games are free for some users. One of these games is already out and available on the Nintendo eShop, while the other will be available on the Nintendo eShop shortly, on July 30. And for anyone who previously purchased either game on Nintendo Switch, they will get the new Nintendo Switch 2 version for free with an upgrade path. Many Nintendo Switch 2 games offer zero upgrade paths, while some lock it behind a fee, so it’s always a pleasant surprise for Switch 2 users when a game not only has an upgrade path, but the upgrade path is not locked behind a small purchase.

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One of these two Nintendo Switch 2 games — the only already available on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop — is Frictional Games’ survival-horror game, Soma. This standalone release debuted back in 2015, but didn’t come to Nintendo Switch until 2025. And for those unfamiliar with it, it was one of the indie hits of the previous console generation. The other new free Nintendo Switch 2 game is Constance, which is getting its Switch 2 version on July 30. This is a much newer game by comparison, debuting in 2025 before coming to Nintendo Switch on May 1 of this year.

Soma

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For those just learning about Soma, it is one of the best survival-horror games of the previous console generation. Its 84 on Metacritic is a bit light to make this claim, but its user review score backs it up. To this end, after more than 24,000 user reviews on Steam, it has a 95% approval rating.

In the game, you find yourself isolated in the submerged PATHOS-II facility, where your radio doesn’t work, supplies to survive are running out, and the machines have begun to believe they are human. You need to find out what happened, search for survivors, and determine the fate of the station. In your way are corrupt humans, twisted creatures, mad robots, and an inscrutable and omnipresent A.I.

For those, in particular, who like story-driven survival-horror games, Soma is arguably a must-play, as it is one of the best examples of this, especially in the indie space, of the last decade.

Constance

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Constance is a hand-drawn metroidvania game from developer Blue Backpack that boasts an 81 on Metacritic and an 84% approval rating, at least on Steam, where it has over 1,000 reviews to date.

Where Soma got its flowers and publicity, Constance flew under the radar of most last year, despite being one of the better Metroidvanias of 2025.

In the game, you play as a paintbrush-wielding artist named Constance who must survive and escape from a colorful but decaying world created by her own declining mental health.

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