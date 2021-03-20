✖

A new Battlefield 6 report has Call of Duty fans jealous. It's March, and there's been no word of Call of Duty 2021. Activision has confirmed the game is in development, but there's nothing suggesting it's going to be revealed anytime soon. Meanwhile, not only has EA already confirmed Battlefield 6 is releasing this year, but it's shown off a slither of the game and talked about it far more than Activision has about the new COD. Today, the silence about the new COD continued while Battlefield players were treated to another update, though this time it's an update of the unofficial variety.

Over on YouTube, prominent industry insider Jeff Grubb relayed word that the new Battlefield game will be revealed this May, which is when new Call of Duty games used to get revealed, but lately they've gotten away from this window in favor of a window closer to launch. Further, if a new Call of Duty was about to be revealed in May, we'd be hearing A LOT more about it.

Unfortunately, Grubb doesn't divulge much else of note and he doesn't expand upon this window with any specific date. However, Battlefield insider and industry leaker Tom Henderson did follow-up this news with a prediction of May 7, which sounds close enough based on the rumblings I've heard.

All of that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Grubb is one of the most reliable sources in the industry it doesn't change the fact that this is all information of the unofficial variety. Further, even if it's completely accurate, it's also subject to change. And in a year when a global pandemic is still having a major impact on game development, things are changing all the time.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor DICE have commented on any of the information above. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever either or both say. And of course, if either of the above-mentioned sources provide any more salient information, it will be added.

