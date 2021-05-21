New Battlefield 6 Leaks Reveal Best Look at the Game Yet

✖

This week, the Battlefield 6 leaks have continued to flood the Internet, and in the process, have given Battlefield fans their best look at the new Battlefield game yet. Back in April, we began to hear word of Battlefield 6's trailer and how it was coming soon. Since then, EA has confirmed we won't be seeing this trailer until sometime in June. That said, in the meantime, bits and pieces of this trailer have been leaking on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere. So far, the leaks have been limited to screenshots and audio, but this week the leaks escalated and gave Battlefield fans their first look at the trailer in motion and in action. Meanwhile, bolstering this are new additional images showing off another part of the trailer.

As always, there's a chance all of the media could be fake or more possibly outdated, however, Battlefield insider and leaker Tom Henderson has seemingly confirmed the validity of each leak, as have a few other leakers known in the Battlefield community.

Below, you can find links to each and every single leak. So far, EA and DICE haven't been very aggressive in taking these leaks down, but there's a chance by the time you're reading this, the links below are broken because the media has been scrubbed.

What's interesting about the leaks is they seemingly confirm the trailer has been done for -- at least -- a few weeks. Despite this, EA has opted to reveal the game in June.

There's been speculation that these are controlled leaks, which is to say, by design and straight from EA and DICE. However, there's nothing really backing up this speculation. While this does occasionally happen, it's not common.

In an era where everyone is working remotely, leaks are going to happen far more, and this has been true since the pandemic started. When it comes to leaks, Occam's razor is usually reliable.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor DICE have commented on any of these leaks. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever either or both have to say, salient or not. In the meantime, for more coverage on Battlefield 6 -- or whatever it winds up being called -- click here. Meanwhile, for more coverage on not just Battlefield, but all things gaming, click here.